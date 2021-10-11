Empowering young girls to be successful in business

Chicago nonprofit Female Strong empowers girls ages 12-18 to learn how to be successful in business through their Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!). The girls develop a business with a mentor and present a la Shark Tank style to vie for $10K in funding from an investor panel.

YEA! Is a six-month after school program for middle and high school girls helping them to become real life entrepreneurs. They have developed a curriculum that teaches girls how to select, research, vet, develop, and market a business. Most importantly, the program builds confidence, public speaking abilities, and other skills to help girls find their voice and create the future female leaders of tomorrow.

Each girl will be matched with a mentor from the business community to formulate a business idea and will collaborate to bring the idea to life. At the end of the program, 15 CEO’s from local companies will award $20,000 to go toward starting up the girls’ businesses.

The 2021-2022 Young Entrepreneur’s Academy (YEA!) starts on October 19. Get applications in now

To pre-apply visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/yea-chicago-pre-application-class-of-2022

Upon review and discussion, the interested student will be informed and directed to the official application.

Scholarships are available to cover the program fee.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.