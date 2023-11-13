Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and if you’re wanting to save yourself the hassle of preparing all of that food, Kitchen + Kocktails can help you out.

Chef Michael McLaurin joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen with details on their Thanksgiving catering options.

444 N. Wabash Ave

kitchenkocktailsusa.com

-Rinse off and season Turkey Wings with all-purpose seasoning generously coating both sides -Set aside for two hours to marinate covered in glass bowl

-After two hours place Turkey Wings in pan

-Cut 1 onion and 1 bell pepper

-Pour 2 cups of chicken broth into pan and cover

-Bake on 375 degrees for 1 ½ hours

-Uncover and continue to bake for additional 30 minutes/ until turkey wings are tender

-Once tender remove wings from pan and reserve

-In sauté pan place ¼ cup of oil with ¼ cup of flour to make roux

-Once light roux is formed slowly whisk roux into leftover turkey wing liquid while on medium heat. Whisk until desired consistency

-Use gravy to coat Turkey Wings

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.