As you’re finalizing those Thanksgiving menus, one thing you can’t forget about is the drinks. D.C. Crenshaw joins us now with some easy to prepare Thanksgiving cocktail recipes.

The Calabrian

Glassware: Rocks

Muddled Calabrian or Fresno Pepper

1.5 oz Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

.75 oz Licor 43

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Ilegal Reposado Mezcal

A bar spoon of agave (optional)

Orange wedges for garnish

Tajin (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until ingredients are chilled and to proper dilution. Avoid over shaking. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a Tajin orange slice.

Persimmon-ious

Glassware: Champagne Flute

Ingredients:

2 oz Origen Holistic Vodka

1oz St Germain Elderflower

1oz lemon juice

1oz simple syrup

1⁄2 persimmon diced

Champagne for topping

Fresh mint for garnish

Directions:

In the bottom of a cocktail shaker place syrup and persimmon,

and muddle well. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, and

shake vigorously. Strain into 2 champagne flutes, top with

champagne and garnish.

