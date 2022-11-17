As you’re finalizing those Thanksgiving menus, one thing you can’t forget about is the drinks. D.C. Crenshaw joins us now with some easy to prepare Thanksgiving cocktail recipes.

The Calabrian         
Glassware: Rocks
Muddled Calabrian or Fresno Pepper

1.5 oz Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
.75 oz Licor 43
.75 oz Lemon Juice
.25  oz Ilegal Reposado Mezcal
A bar spoon of agave (optional)
Orange wedges for garnish
Tajin (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until ingredients are chilled and to proper dilution. Avoid over shaking. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a Tajin orange slice.

Persimmon-ious
Glassware: Champagne Flute

Ingredients:
2 oz Origen Holistic Vodka
1oz St Germain Elderflower
1oz lemon juice
1oz simple syrup
1⁄2 persimmon diced
Champagne for topping
Fresh mint for garnish

Directions:

In the bottom of a cocktail shaker place syrup and persimmon,

and muddle well. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, and

shake vigorously. Strain into 2 champagne flutes, top with

champagne and garnish.

