As you’re finalizing those Thanksgiving menus, one thing you can’t forget about is the drinks. D.C. Crenshaw joins us now with some easy to prepare Thanksgiving cocktail recipes.
The Calabrian
Glassware: Rocks
Muddled Calabrian or Fresno Pepper
1.5 oz Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
.75 oz Licor 43
.75 oz Lemon Juice
.25 oz Ilegal Reposado Mezcal
A bar spoon of agave (optional)
Orange wedges for garnish
Tajin (optional)
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until ingredients are chilled and to proper dilution. Avoid over shaking. Strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with a Tajin orange slice.
Persimmon-ious
Glassware: Champagne Flute
Ingredients:
2 oz Origen Holistic Vodka
1oz St Germain Elderflower
1oz lemon juice
1oz simple syrup
1⁄2 persimmon diced
Champagne for topping
Fresh mint for garnish
Directions:
In the bottom of a cocktail shaker place syrup and persimmon,
and muddle well. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, and
shake vigorously. Strain into 2 champagne flutes, top with
champagne and garnish.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.