Disbelef Tequila is made from 100% pure blue agave which is aged a minimum of 6 years giving it an unbelievably smooth finish. Joining us now with more is Toriano Banks and Ralf Golden.
Disbelef Sunset
2oz Disbelef Reposado Tequila
1/2oz Simple Syrup
2oz Pineapple Juice
2oz Orange Juice
1/2oz Grenadine
2 Maraschino Cherries
Orange Slice
Fill your serving glass with ice Add the ingredients: Disbelef Reposado Tequila, Simple Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice Float the Grenadine Garnish with Cherries & Orange Slice
