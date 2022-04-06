Disbelef Tequila is made from 100% pure blue agave which is aged a minimum of 6 years giving it an unbelievably smooth finish. Joining us now with more is Toriano Banks and Ralf Golden.

DISBELEFSPIRITS.com

Disbelef Sunset

2oz Disbelef Reposado Tequila

4oz Disbelef Reposado Tequila

1/2oz Simple Syrup

1oz Simple Syrup

2oz Pineapple Juice

4oz Pineapple Juice

2oz Orange Juice

2oz Orange Juice

1/2oz Grenadine

1oz Grenadine

2 Maraschino Cherries

Orange Slice

Fill your serving glass with ice Add the ingredients: Disbelef Reposado Tequila, Simple Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice Float the Grenadine Garnish with Cherries & Orange Slice

