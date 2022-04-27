El Nacimiento Tequila is an award-winning family owned tequila brand started right here in Illinois. Co-owner Hector Arellano Jr and mixologist Miguel Villanueva join us now with some easy to make delicious cocktail recipes.

El Tracala

Traditional Margarita El Nacimiento blanco tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime and orange, agave nectar, topped with homemade orange liqueur foam

El Nano

El Nacimiento blanco tequila, orange liqueur, hibiscus flower concentrate, fresh lime and orange, agave nectar, dust of cinnamon on top

El Palomo

El Nacimiento blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, grapefruit soda, fresh cucumber, tajin on the rim

