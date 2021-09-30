Easy-to-make sweet treats

Executive Pastry Chef Natalie Saben, Avec River North
Honey Comb Candy
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups Sugar
- 4 ¾ tbsp. Honey
- ~1 ¾ tbsp. Baking Soda
Method:
- In a pot, combine sugar and honey with a little water until it resembles wet sand.
- Cook until sugar has reached a light amber color (it’s best to go lighter because as you add the baking soda, the sugar continues to cook and darkens more).
- Remove from heat and whisk in baking soda.
- Working quickly, whisk in the baking soda fully. Make sure not to whisk too much or the candy will deflate.
- Pour into a sprayed, lined deep half hotel pan (12 x 10 in.).
- Allow to cool completely before breaking apart. Store in airtight containers to prevent the candy from becoming sticky.
141 W. Erie Street
Facebook: Avec Restaurant
Instagram: @avecchicago
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.