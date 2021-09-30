Easy-to-make sweet treats

Executive Pastry Chef Natalie Saben, Avec River North  

Honey Comb Candy

Ingredients:

  • 2 Cups Sugar
  • 4 ¾ tbsp. Honey
  • ~1 ¾ tbsp. Baking Soda

Method:

  1. In a pot, combine sugar and honey with a little water until it resembles wet sand.
  2. Cook until sugar has reached a light amber color (it’s best to go lighter because as you add the baking soda, the sugar continues to cook and darkens more).
  3. Remove from heat and whisk in baking soda.
  4. Working quickly, whisk in the baking soda fully. Make sure not to whisk too much or the candy will deflate.
  5. Pour into a sprayed, lined deep half hotel pan (12 x 10 in.).
  6. Allow to cool completely before breaking apart. Store in airtight containers to prevent the candy from becoming sticky.

