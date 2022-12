After the holidays, we want simple homemade dishes. But instead of your typical chicken dinners, you can spice it up with Caribbean flavors from Trinidad and Tobago. Momma cuisine – Johanna Mirpuri joins us now in our studio 41 kitchen with a Spanish rice and chicken stew recipe.

Facebook Momma Cuisine

Instagram @mommacuisine

Twitter @mommacuisine

mommacuisine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.