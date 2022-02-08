Easy-to-make healthy recipes using buckwheat

Buckwheat is a highly nutritious whole grain that many consider to be a superfood and today we’re learning some healthy recipes using Lil Bucks. It’s the first sprouted buckwheat brand based right here in Chicago. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder and CEO of Lil Bucks Emily Griffith.

LOVELILBUCKS.com

THE DAYTIME BERRY BOWL RECIPE

– Handful of mixed greens

– 1 frozen banana

– ½ cup frozen strawberries

– ½ cup frozen blueberries

– 1 cup vanilla almond milk

– Optional: protein powder, chia seeds or hemp seeds – if you’d like!

– Recommended toppings: Cacao Lil Bucks, berries, almond butter!

1. Blend

2. Top with Lil Bucks and your toppings of choice!

3. Enjoy

LIL BUCKS ENERGY BALLS

– 1 cup Lil Bucks

– 1/2 cup peanut butter

– 1/2 cup ground flax seeds

– 1/2 cup dark chocolate chunks (or 1/4 cup cacao nibs)

– 1-2 tbsp chia seeds

– 1/2 tsp salt

– 1/3 cup unsweetened coconut

– 1/3 cup raw honey or maple syrup

– 1 tsp vanilla

Mix all dry ingredients together, and then add the vanilla and maple syrup and mix again. Put the “dough” in the refrigerator for 45 minutes to an hour. Then take out and roll into small balls and keep refrigerated.

Enjoy these as a perfect pre-/post-workout snack, or an after-school snack for the kids!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.