Ford’s Gin is releasing a new limited bottling here in Chicago as part of its Journeys in Gin series. Founder Simon Ford joins us now to break down a few cocktail recipes using the new sloe gin.

The Sloe Gin Fizz

1 part The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin

1 part Fords Gin

¾ part fresh lemon juice

¼ part simple syrup

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass, top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Sloe Gin Cocktail

1 part The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin

1 part Fords Gin

10 dashes Orange Bitters

Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Zest and garnish with lemon peel.

