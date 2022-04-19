Ford’s Gin is releasing a new limited bottling here in Chicago as part of its Journeys in Gin series. Founder Simon Ford joins us now to break down a few cocktail recipes using the new sloe gin.
The Sloe Gin Fizz
1 part The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin
1 part Fords Gin
¾ part fresh lemon juice
¼ part simple syrup
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake with ice. Strain into a Collins glass, top with club soda and garnish with a lemon wheel.
Sloe Gin Cocktail
1 part The Fords Gin Co Sloe Gin
1 part Fords Gin
10 dashes Orange Bitters
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until cold. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Zest and garnish with lemon peel.
