As a parent or caregiver, working to improve children’s self-esteem begins earlier than we realize but it’s some of the most critical work you can do. Dr. Stephanie Wilson-Coleman joins us now to share some easy-to-follow steps to improve our children’s self-esteem.

CHAMPAGNECONNECTION.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.