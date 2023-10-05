With so many families choosing to book vacation rentals instead of hotels, there are many things to consider including daily meals. Johanna Mirpuri, AKA Momma Cuisine, joins us now with some easy meals to cook while on vacation.

Spanish Chicken Bake

Ingredients:

5-6 Chicken Thighs

1 cups Long Grain White Rice

1 15 oz can of Fire Roasted Tomatoes

1 15 oz jar of Pitted Green Olives w/ Pimento

Paprika



Instructions:

Heat a large pan with olive oil. Season the chicken breasts with salt, pepper and paprika.

Brown skin side down first. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Do not cook the chicken all the

way, the purpose is just to give it a nice brown color.

In a large casserole dish, place the uncooked white rice in the bottom and place the browned

chicken on top. Simply pour the can of roasted tomatoes on top of the chicken and rice. Then,

pour the jar of olives, including the olive juice in with the chicken, rice and tomatoes. DO NOT

ADD SALT because the olives are already salty there is no need to add more.

Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes covered or until the rice is fully cooked and serve.

Then uncover and bake for another 10 minutes.



Mango Sago Dessert

Ingredients:

1 cup of Mini Tapioca Pearls

6 cups of Water

2 Fresh Ripe Mango

½ cup of Condensed Milk

1 cup of Full Fat Coconut Milk

Instructions:

In a pot, add 1 cup of tapioca pearls and 6 cups of water. Turn the heat to medium-low heat

and let it cook for 10 minutes. Constantly stir to prevent it from sticking.

After 10 minutes, put the lid on, turn the heat off, and let it sit for 3 minutes.



Drain the tapioca pearls and run them under cold water. If you are serving right away, set the

pearls aside. If not, leave them in cold water until ready to serve.

Cut fresh mangos into cubes. Add half of the mango in a blender.

Add in condensed milk and coconut milk into the blender and blend until smooth.

Fold in drained tapioca pearls and serve with fresh mangos on top.

