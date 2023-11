If you’re planning a family getaway this winter and you need some help with the meal planning, we’ve got some ideas for you. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with recipes for Coconut Shrimp Stew and Tiramisu – ‘Momma Cuisine,’ Johanna Mirpuri.

MOMMACUISINE.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.