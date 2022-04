Who said Easter baskets can only be for the kiddos? Let the adults join the fun this year. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle is here with her top picks for items to fill those adult-themed baskets.

Facebook @NekiaNichelle

Instagram @NekiaNichelle

Twitter @NekiaNichelle

nekianichelle.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.