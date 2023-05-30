The two drinks we’re making today celebrate spring and summer but they also celebrate an upcoming event that honors bees. Here to tell us all about it is Bar Manager Maggi Warren.

The Bee’s Knees | Ingredients: 2 oz Barr Hill Gin .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice .75 oz Raw Honey Syrup (2 parts honey to 1 part hot water. Let cool.) Lemon Twist Garnish Glassware: Martini Glass Garnish: Lemon Twist

Method: Combine ingredients in a mixing tin, add ice, shake, then double strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Add garnish.

Blackberry Mint Bee’s Knees | Ingredients: 2oz Barr Hill Gin .5oz honey syrup (2 parts raw honey : 1 part hot water) 3-4 fresh blackberries 4-5 fresh mint leaves .75oz fresh lemon juice Glassware: Coupe Garnish: Fresh mint

Method: Add blackberries, mint and honey syrup to a shaker and gently muddle. Add remaining ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish fresh mint and blackberries.

