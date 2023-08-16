A River North eatery is re-opening as the ‘New Bijans’ later this month with its own spin on American cuisine and classic signature cocktails in a modern, upscale atmosphere. Here with more on Bijans and recipes from its new cocktail menu – Bijans general manager Eddie Mahoney.
Falcon’s Breath (Tequila Cocktail)
- 10 mint leaves
- 8 fresh raspberries
- 2oz 1800 Cristilino
- .5oz Agave Syrup
- 1 lime squeezed
- 1oz Club soda
Instructions:
- Glass rimmed w Tajin/Salt mix
- Muddle the mint, raspberries, agave, and lime juice together in a rocks glass until the raspberries are broken up and their juices are released.
- Stir in the tequila
- Add ice
- Top with Club Soda
Mockingbird Mule (mocktail)
- Muddle 2 limes and Mint leaves
- Seedlip Spice 94 – 2oz
- Lime Juice – .5oz
- Top Ginger Beer
Instructions:
- Add 2 lime wedges to the copper mug
- Add Seedlip Spice 94 (secret Spice)and lime juice
- Muddle
- Top with ginger beer
- “Slap” fresh mint over cocktail and drop in mug
Facebook: @bijanchicago
Instagram: @bijanchicago
Tik Tok: @bijan.chicago
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.