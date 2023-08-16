A River North eatery is re-opening as the ‘New Bijans’ later this month with its own spin on American cuisine and classic signature cocktails in a modern, upscale atmosphere. Here with more on Bijans and recipes from its new cocktail menu – Bijans general manager Eddie Mahoney.

Falcon’s Breath (Tequila Cocktail)

10 mint leaves

8 fresh raspberries

2oz 1800 Cristilino

.5oz Agave Syrup

1 lime squeezed

1oz Club soda

Instructions:

Glass rimmed w Tajin/Salt mix

Muddle the mint, raspberries, agave, and lime juice together in a rocks glass until the raspberries are broken up and their juices are released.

Stir in the tequila

Add ice

Top with Club Soda

Mockingbird Mule (mocktail)

Muddle 2 limes and Mint leaves

Seedlip Spice 94 – 2oz

Lime Juice – .5oz

Top Ginger Beer

Instructions:

Add 2 lime wedges to the copper mug

Add Seedlip Spice 94 (secret Spice)and lime juice

Muddle

Top with ginger beer

“Slap” fresh mint over cocktail and drop in mug

Facebook: @bijanchicago

Instagram: @bijanchicago

Tik Tok: @bijan.chicago

Bijanchicago.com

