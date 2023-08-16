A River North eatery is re-opening as the ‘New Bijans’ later this month with its own spin on American cuisine and classic signature cocktails in a modern, upscale atmosphere. Here with more on Bijans and recipes from its new cocktail menu – Bijans general manager Eddie Mahoney.

Falcon’s Breath (Tequila Cocktail)

  • 10 mint leaves
  • 8 fresh raspberries
  • 2oz 1800 Cristilino
  • .5oz Agave Syrup
  • 1 lime squeezed
  • 1oz Club soda

Instructions:

  • Glass rimmed w Tajin/Salt mix
  • Muddle the mint, raspberries, agave, and lime juice together in a rocks glass until the raspberries are broken up and their juices are released.
  • Stir in the tequila
  • Add ice
  • Top with Club Soda

Mockingbird Mule (mocktail)

  • Muddle 2 limes and Mint leaves
  • Seedlip Spice 94 – 2oz
  • Lime Juice – .5oz
  • Top Ginger Beer

Instructions:

  • Add 2 lime wedges to the copper mug
  • Add Seedlip Spice 94 (secret Spice)and lime juice
  • Muddle
  • Top with ginger beer
  • “Slap” fresh mint over cocktail and drop in mug

