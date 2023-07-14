The 10th year of the country music festival Windy City Smokeout is going on right now and there’s food, drinks, A-list musical acts and a lot more. Here with more on why you should head over to the United Center for this year’s event – and with some drink offerings on hand – Owen’s Mixers Co-Founder Josh Miller.
July 13 – July 16
1901 W Madison St (Madison & Wood)
• Espresso Martini Mix
• Grill Master’s Delight
• 5 oz Owen’s Martini Mix
• Garnish: coffee beans
- Add ingredients to a shaking tin
- Shake ingredients vigorously and pour into a cup with ice
- Garnish with coffee beans
• Sparkling Cranberry
• Grillin’ Cran-Lemonade
• 3 oz Owen’s Sparkling Cranberry
• 2 oz of lemonade
• 0.5 of Simple Syrup
• Garnish: Cranberries and lemon wedge
- Add 2 oz Lemonade and 0.5 oz simple syrup to a shaking tin over ice.
- Shake thoroughly and strain into a glass over ice.
- Top with 3 oz Owen’s Sparkling Cranberry
- Garnish with Cranberries
