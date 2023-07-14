The 10th year of the country music festival Windy City Smokeout is going on right now and there’s food, drinks, A-list musical acts and a lot more. Here with more on why you should head over to the United Center for this year’s event – and with some drink offerings on hand – Owen’s Mixers Co-Founder Josh Miller.

owensmixers.com + windycitysmokeout.com

Instagram @owensmixers + @windycitysmokeout

July 13 – July 16

1901 W Madison St (Madison & Wood)

• Espresso Martini Mix

• Grill Master’s Delight

• 5 oz Owen’s Martini Mix

• Garnish: coffee beans

Add ingredients to a shaking tin Shake ingredients vigorously and pour into a cup with ice Garnish with coffee beans

• Sparkling Cranberry

• Grillin’ Cran-Lemonade

• 3 oz Owen’s Sparkling Cranberry

• 2 oz of lemonade

• 0.5 of Simple Syrup

• Garnish: Cranberries and lemon wedge

Add 2 oz Lemonade and 0.5 oz simple syrup to a shaking tin over ice. Shake thoroughly and strain into a glass over ice. Top with 3 oz Owen’s Sparkling Cranberry Garnish with Cranberries

