‘Kids Who Make’ – it’s a kid’s market opening this weekend in downtown Lemont where kids ages five to sixteen can set up and sell their handmade products. Here with more on how this came to be and what the kids will do, owner of Mabel’s Market and Three Stories Books, Summer Steel.

Sunday, August 6

12 – 3pm

307 Canal Street, Lemont

mabelsmarket.com

(630) 257-0901

Facebook mabelsmarket

Instagram mabelsmarket

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.