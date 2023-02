Doc B’s Restaurant and Bar specializes in American food at its best. They are also currently fundraising for the American Brain Tumor Association. Joining us now in our Studio41 kitchen with the details and a chicken parm recipe is Vice President of Culinary Brian Wright.

Gold Coast: 100 E. Walton St.

River North: 55 E. Grand Ave.

Facebook @docbsrestaurant

Instagram @docbsrestaurant

docbsrestaurant.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.