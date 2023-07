Pet Con is an annual event for pet enthusiasts to connect with industry professionals and to learn all about the latest trends and innovative products for their favorite four legged, or maybe two legged friends. Here with more on Pet Con, the Dog Agency Senior Talent Relations Manager, Alyssa Bacchus.

July 22 – 23

401 N Morgan St

petcon.co

Instagram @petconofficial

Facebook @petconofficial

Twitter @petconofficial

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.