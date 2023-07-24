With a food truck and a brick-and-mortar location, Decadent Flavor serves up carnival eats with a twist such as fried Oreos, mini donuts and funnel cakes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to make a peach cobbler and to tell us more about her company, Decadent Flavor CEO Sonia Payton.

(773) 780-4363

decadentflavor.com

Instagram @decadentflavor

Facebook Decadent Flavor

Twitter DecadentFlavor1

Peach Cobbler Recipe

Ingredients

8 fresh peaches- peeled, pitted and sliced into thin wedges or

two large cans of sliced peaches in heavy syrup

1 stick of butter

1 ½ cup white sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla flavor

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 ½ cups self rising flour

1 cup milk

RECIPE :

1. Preheat oven to 350

2. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 stick butter add peaches, , 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon nutmeg

3. Cook on low temp until peaches are tender. Once done remove from heat

While cooking do the batter…

4. For batter combine 1 1/2 cups of self-rising flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 cup milk, and mix until you have a pancake consistency

5. Pour peaches in pan, top with batter mixture (Do Not Mix)

Cook 55 minutes at 350.

