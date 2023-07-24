With a food truck and a brick-and-mortar location, Decadent Flavor serves up carnival eats with a twist such as fried Oreos, mini donuts and funnel cakes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to make a peach cobbler and to tell us more about her company, Decadent Flavor CEO Sonia Payton.
(773) 780-4363
Instagram @decadentflavor
Facebook Decadent Flavor
Twitter DecadentFlavor1
Peach Cobbler Recipe
Ingredients
8 fresh peaches- peeled, pitted and sliced into thin wedges or
two large cans of sliced peaches in heavy syrup
1 stick of butter
1 ½ cup white sugar
¼ cup brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla flavor
1 teaspoon cornstarch
1 ½ cups self rising flour
1 cup milk
RECIPE:
1. Preheat oven to 350
2. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 stick butter add peaches, , 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon nutmeg
3. Cook on low temp until peaches are tender. Once done remove from heat
While cooking do the batter…
4. For batter combine 1 1/2 cups of self-rising flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 cup milk, and mix until you have a pancake consistency
5. Pour peaches in pan, top with batter mixture (Do Not Mix)
Cook 55 minutes at 350.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.