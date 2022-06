Demola the Violinist is a self-taught musician, singer-songwriter and record producer. He joins us now with details on the release of his new album and latest projects.

Facebook @demolaviolinist

Instagram @demolaviolinist

TikTok: @demolaviolinist

demolatheviolinist.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.