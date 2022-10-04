It is National Vodka Day so what better time to learn the recipes to some delicious and easy vodka-based cocktails. Jef Tate, Beverage Director of Billy Sunday joins us now to break it all down.
Barr Hill Very Berry Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz Barr Hill Vodka
.5 oz Strawberry lemonade oleo saccharum
.25 oz Raspberry simple syrup
.25 oz Lemon juice
Method: Shake ; double strain ; martini glass ;
lemon express + discard; red berry skewer
Barr Hill Honey Lavender Highball
Ingredients:
2 oz Barr Hill Vodka
.5 oz Lemon juice
.5 oz Lavender infused Barr Hill honey
Topo Chico
Method: Shake ; add soda ; double strain ; Collins
glass ; top soda ; fresh lavender sprigs
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.