It is National Vodka Day so what better time to learn the recipes to some delicious and easy vodka-based cocktails. Jef Tate, Beverage Director of Billy Sunday joins us now to break it all down.

BARRHILL.com

Barr Hill Very Berry Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Barr Hill Vodka

.5 oz Strawberry lemonade oleo saccharum

.25 oz Raspberry simple syrup

.25 oz Lemon juice

Method: Shake ; double strain ; martini glass ;

lemon express + discard; red berry skewer

Barr Hill Honey Lavender Highball

Ingredients:

2 oz Barr Hill Vodka

.5 oz Lemon juice

.5 oz Lavender infused Barr Hill honey

Topo Chico

Method: Shake ; add soda ; double strain ; Collins

glass ; top soda ; fresh lavender sprigs

