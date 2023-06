For more than 35 years the North Shore Kosher Bakery has prepared delicious breads, cakes, cookies and so much more for its community. And here with more on this family business is North Shore Kosher Bakery Operations Manager Ayellet Benzra.

(773) 262-0600

2919 W Touhy Ave

northshorekosherbakery.com

Instagram @nskbakery

Facebook North Shore Kosher Bakery

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.