Sponsored by Goldfish Swim School

Spring break is almost here and many are making plans to escape Chicago for warmer weather. As you head to the beach it is imperative kids build fundamental water safety skills that could save their own life. Bob Ryan with Goldfish Swim School shares how kids can learn at any time.

GoldfishSwimSchool.com/Chicagoland

773-756-3474

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.