World’s First Climate-Smart Skincare Routine

Sponsored by Pour Moi

There are a lot of skincare products out there, many are specialized for your age or complexion, but one focuses on where you live.

Today we’re learning about Pour Moi, a climate-smart skincare routine that won Time Magazine’s Best Beauty Invention of 2020. To find out exactly what climate-smart is, I talked to Pour Moi founder, Ulli Haslacher.

To take advantage of Pour Moi’s special offer, you can call the number on your screen. You can also go to pourmoiskincare.com/chicago. And like Ulli said use the code SWB20 to get an additional $20 off.

909-243-1456

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.