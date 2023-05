Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

May is Women’s Health Month, an important time to compare how women face different struggles than men when it comes to substance use disorder. I spoke with Gateway Foundation alum, Andrea Whittle, to understand how women experience addiction differently and how Gateway can help.

GatewayFoundation.org

24 hour hotline: 855-925-4283

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.