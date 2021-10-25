Wellness products to help you transition into fall

Sponsored by Bourbon Blonde

Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to help with beauty, health and wellness products that will take you from summer to fall.

Rae Wellness

Rae Wellness is a values-led brand, championing well-being for all with its well-design supplements that are always pure, powerful and attainable. www.raewellness.co

America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses

America’s Best offers the best value in quality eyecare and eyewear at the low prices America deserves…every day. https://www.americasbest.com/

CELSIUS – Essential Energy

CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

Gaiam Performance Printed Yoga Mat

The Gaiam Performance Printed Yoga Mat is made of eco-friendly TPE that is biodegradable and recyclable and non-toxic. It’s also made with a closed-cell design which seals out germs, odor and bacteria. www.gaiam.com

Aleve

www.aleve.com/alevex

AleveX™ is a new line of topical pain relief products containing active ingredients menthol and camphor from the makers of Aleve. AleveX™ products provide temporary relief of minor aches and pains of muscles and joints, offering targeted application that is fast, powerful, and long-lasting.

