As you know, too much added sugars can be detrimental to your health. Cavities, weight gain and even heart disease and diabetes can be the result. Illinois Bone And Joint Institute pediatrician, Dr. Lynn Gettleman-Chehab, has some practical ways to lower the sugar in our kids diets.

