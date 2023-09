September is national sickle cell awareness month…where we recognize the perseverance and strength of the community of people living with the blood disorder. Most commonly carried by African Americans. To get the best treatment, patients need blood that is closely matched to their own – that’s where Vitalant blood donation steps in. Martine Williams regional director joins us now to share how you can help them save lives.

vitalant.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.