MARION, Ind. (WXIN) - An Indiana man faces murder charges after allegedly attacking three people with a sword, killing two of them.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were sent to a home Sunday night at around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a man yelling for the police. The officers discovered that 37-year-old Jonathan Lewis Dischner had allegedly used a long sword to attack three people at the home.