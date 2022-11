Sponsored by Verizon

Staying connected is important to us no matter your age or income. From a doctor’s appointment to family plans, you need to be able to reach people quickly and reliably. Verizon’s Steve Van Dinter tells us of the connectivity program, ACP and how you could be eligible for free internet.

verizon.com/acphome

