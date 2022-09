Sponsored by Verizon

We could all use a little bit more kindness in the world. September is National Neighbor Month and to celebrate, Verizon’s Andy Choi shares a special way that they are spreading kindness with a big neighborhood meetup.

BIGNEIGHBORHOODMEETUP.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.