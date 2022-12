Sponsored by The National Headache Foundation

Millions of Americans suffer from migraines each year and a surprising fact is how many of them are veterans. The National Headache Foundation is advocating for increased access and quality of care for veterans, I spoke to the foundation’s Executive Director Tom Dabertin to find out more.

info@headaches.org

888-643-5552

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.