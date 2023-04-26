Sponsored by Thrive Health Center

The days of surgery being our only option for rare eye diseases are over. Thrive Health Center Chicago is offering clinical trials and infusion treatments, minimizing the need for surgery for diseases such as thyroid eye disease. I sat down with Medical Director and Founder of Chicago Ocufacial Plastic Surgery, Dr. Paul Phelps to hear how this new innovation works.

2001 N Halsted St (Ste. 200)

312-888-5754

thrivehealthiv.com

office@thrivehealthiv.com

Instagram @thrivehealthiv

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.