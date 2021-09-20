The World’s First Climate-Smart Skincare Routine

Daytime Chicago Sponsored Content
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare

Pour Moi Skincare founder and anti-aging guru Ulli Haslacher has the solution to keeping us ALL looking young. With her award-winning Climate-Smart anti-aging products customized for Chicago! So innovative, it won one of TIME Magazine’s Best 100 Inventions of The Year!

Phone: 909-243-1456

Website:  www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago

Special TV Offer:

Product: 3-Step Rotating System: Midwest

Special Pricing:  $99 + FREE Shipping + $10 Off Coupon Code (SHOP10) = $89

Retail Value: $150

Offer Good Through: October 4, 2021

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content

More Daytime Chicago Sponsored Content

Popular

Latest News

More News