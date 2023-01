Sponsored by Heal N Cure Medical Wellness Center

If you’re looking to tighten and smooth your skin but don’t want to go under the knife, there’s an innovative treatment plan that could help. Doctor Meena of Heal N Cure Medical Wellness Center joins us now to share the non-surgical treatments that might do the trick.

healncure.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.