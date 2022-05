Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

You may know him as the funny caveman on the Geico commercials but what you may not know is that actor and comedian John Lehr also says he struggled with drugs and alcohol. Now, more than twenty years sober, he’s set to take center stage sharing the lighter side of addiction recovery with Gateway Foundation.

GatewayFoundation.org

24-hour hotline: 855-925-GATE

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.