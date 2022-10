Sponsored by UniverSoul Circus

They say it’s the most interactive circus on the planet and it’s happening right here in Chicago. The UniverSoul Circus takes fans of all ages on a journey of light, sound and soul. Joining us in studio to share what you can expect to see is Ringmaster Cheyenne Dailey.

universoulcircus.com

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.