Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

Many dads want to be seen as heroes to their kids. But if a father is struggling with substance use, the effects of addiction are bound to impact or his family. Shane Hassler, Program Director of Digital Services at Gateway Foundation shares the unique challenges for dads struggling with addiction.

GatewayFoundation.org

24 hour hotline: 855-925-4283

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.