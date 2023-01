Sponsored by Health X

As covid continues to evolve, we are learning of a new variant, XBB1.5.

Dr. Mick Singh from HealthX talked to me about how this variant is different and how you can stay on top of testing.

health-x.com

888-488-1977

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.