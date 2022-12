Sponsored by Sparkle Light Festival

It’s one of the largest holiday events in the country. With over two million lights, tubing and free train rides, Sparkle Light Festival is a sight to see. I spoke with CEO and President of The Chicago Dogs and Rosemont Entertainment Group, Shawn Hunter on how this year is even bigger.

SparkleRosemont.com

847-636-5450

