Sponsored by Sparkle Light Festival

There’s nothing that screams Christmas louder than big beautiful light displays. Now you can get into the winter wonderland that is the Sparkle Light Festival at Impact Field in Rosemont. Sparkle Light Festival Producer and Chicago Dogs President and CEO Shawn Hunter gave us a look at what’s new this year.

Impact Field

9850 Balmoral Ave, Rosemont

SparkleRosemont.com

847-636-5450

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.