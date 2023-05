Sponsored by Solstice Power Technologies

When you think about your home or business going solar, you may automatically think that it’s too expensive but Solstice Power Technologies challenges that thought. They are making solar panels and clean energy more accessible with help of the Illinois Solar For All Program. CEO Steph Speirs joins us now to share how with this, you can save up to 50% on your electric bill too.

solstice.us/WGN9

866-826-1997

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.