Sponsored by Pour Moi

It’s the first of its kind beauty solution that has the unique ability to smoke-proof your skin from wildfire pollution and other environmental smoke. Ulli Haslacher, founder of Pour Moi skincare joins us in studio to share why we all could use their new smoke alarm drops, no matter where we live.

pourmoiskincare.com/chicago

909-243-1456

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.