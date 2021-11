Sponsored by College of DuPage

Homelessness is a problem across the Chicagoland area and the pandemic really only made it worse. College of DuPage is making sure students and staff understand how real the problem is – and how simply they can help – with the Sleep Out Saturday event.

Saturday & Sunday, November 6 & 7

Register for the event at cod.edu/codcares

