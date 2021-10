Sponsored by Simplicity

Technology has made the way we connect and communicate with each other a whole lot easier. But the same can’t be said for how cities connect with their residents. The tech startup, Simplicity is looking to change that here in Illinois and they want your help. I talked to simplicity’s founder Juraj Gago to find out more.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.