Sponsored by Mission

Temperatures are on the rise and so is the awareness of heat safety. Tomorrow is National Heat Awareness Day, I spoke with Chris Valletta to get tips on not only how to stay safe from the heat, but how to enjoy more in it.

mission.com

heatsafetycoalition.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.