Sponsored by Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is ranked number one in physical medicine and rehabilitation, topping the U.S. News & World Report list for more than thirty years and it’s right in Chicago’s backyard. I stopped by to check out how they are helping adults and kids recover from their injuries.

sralab.org

Make an appointment: 312-238-5001

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.