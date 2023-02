Sponsored by Illinois Department of Human Services

In our state betting, gaming and gambling has grown, causing more than 400,000 people to develop a gambling issue. If betting is affecting your relationships, finances and more the folks with Way Back Inn are asking, “Are you really winning?”. Executive Director Anita Pindiur and Outreach Coordinator Chris Ward join us now.

areyoureallywinning.com

1-800-GAMBLER

