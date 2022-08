Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

The opioid crisis continues to take the lives of thousands of people each year. In light of National Overdose Awareness Day, opioid survivor Matthew Mcfarland shares his story to inspire others into recovery.

GatewayFoundation.org

24-hour hotline: 855-925-GATE

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.